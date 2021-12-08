Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

