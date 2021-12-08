British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,575.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,681.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.