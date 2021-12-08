Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

