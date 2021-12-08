Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.83. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

