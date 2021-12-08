Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $593.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.83.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

