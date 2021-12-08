Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,616 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

