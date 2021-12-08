Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

