Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.