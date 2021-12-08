Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings per share of ($1.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($2.68). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($10.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

BLUE stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

