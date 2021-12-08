Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 1,637,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,013. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.00.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

