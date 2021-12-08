Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ELMS opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

