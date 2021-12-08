Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $139.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $571.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

