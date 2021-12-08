Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $115.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $549.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $120.21.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

