Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

