Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.