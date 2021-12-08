Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 147.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 488.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 485,511 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 251,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

