Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. State Street Corp lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

