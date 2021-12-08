Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). NeoGenomics posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 0.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 107.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

