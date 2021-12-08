Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report $33.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

