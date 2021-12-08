Brokerages Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on PHIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.