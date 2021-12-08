Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PHM stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

