Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 2,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,405. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.