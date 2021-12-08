Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $3.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $4.06. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.55. 17,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,818. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.