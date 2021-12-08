Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post earnings per share of $4.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $14.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.81. 23,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $68,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.