Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.65 million and the highest is $157.81 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

