Brokerages Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 183,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436,025 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

