Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $3.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $3.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the lowest is $2.65. Biogen reported earnings of $4.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.84 to $19.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.08. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.