Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of KOR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

