Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 1,387,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,868. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

