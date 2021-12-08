Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 96,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.