Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.54 EPS

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 96,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.