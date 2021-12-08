Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,565,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

