Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $289.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

