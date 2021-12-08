Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

