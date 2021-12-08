Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 120,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,513. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.