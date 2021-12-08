Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report sales of $20.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.76 million to $21.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $92.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOL. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

