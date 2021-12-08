Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.68. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

ROP opened at $471.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.97. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

