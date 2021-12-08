Brokers Issue Forecasts for AlloVir, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AlloVir in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.27).

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17).

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ALVR opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AlloVir by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AlloVir by 24.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $265,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,993 shares of company stock worth $2,063,646 in the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

