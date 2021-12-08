Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.