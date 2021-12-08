Brokers Offer Predictions for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

RADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RADI stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,284 in the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

