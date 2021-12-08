Brokers Set Expectations for Backblaze Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Backblaze in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 24.00 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 18.23 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

