BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 8,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 320,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Specifically, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 170.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,588,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

