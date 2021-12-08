BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stake Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of BRP worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 88.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.74. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

