BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Down 3.6%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.27 and last traded at $81.40. 3,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

