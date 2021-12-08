BTMX (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $70,882.00

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

