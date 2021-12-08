Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Shares Down 8.2%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $474.00 and last traded at $474.00. Approximately 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.44.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

