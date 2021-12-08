Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

