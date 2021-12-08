Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Hits $0.0862

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $470,378.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00058121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.93 or 0.08658831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.85 or 1.00300357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

