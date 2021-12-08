Burency (BUY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $653,145.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $653,145.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

