Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.01 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00006216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,535,253 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,253 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.