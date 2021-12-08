Bytecoin Price Down 13% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $61.72 million and $56,578.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.00414841 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.