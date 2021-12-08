Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.39. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

