Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $372.24. 15,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.52 and a 200 day moving average of $327.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.